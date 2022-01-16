-
The state is waiving administration fees through December 13th for all flu vaccines. This week is National Influenza Vaccination Week and the Alaska…
Department of Health and Social Services says flu cases in Alaska have been on the rise in the last month. The state of Alaska has seen some strange…
The Alaska Section of Epidemiology collects surveys during flu season between the months of October and May. On Tuesday, the state released a bulletin…
As school is starting up the importance of getting flu vaccines is greater. The state of Alaska has flu vaccines available now and recommends getting it…
The annual flu season has not yet started in Alaska but it’s on its way. The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services wants everyone to get…