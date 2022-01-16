-
Eastside districts saw big numbers this weekend as Naknek-Kvichak surged forward with enormous catch and escapement figures on Saturday, encompassing 17…
July 15: Going down in the books as Bristol Bay's biggest day of 2016 --- so far? Today we try to get a grasp on what's coming in the run and in the…
Tonight a Ugashik set-netter tells us he'll fish despite some stormy weather this weekend, Area Manager Paul Salomone updates on Egegik and Ugashik…
Tonight Fish and Game's Paul Salomone tells us about things picking up in the Egegik District, we hear about an internship program getting local youth…
Fish and Game says Egegik and Ugashik districts could see a combined return of 12 million sockeye - less than last year, but still plenty to harvest.Fish…
Silver season is coming, and area managers tell us what they know about the run. Fishermen and processors say it's been a good week in most of Bristol…
No more waiting to transfer in the Naknek-Kvichak and Egegik districts, and some analysis of the run.Tips? Feedback? Price predictions? Total run…
Just three days before it would end by regulation, the waiting period to fish in the Naknek-Kvichak and Egegik districts has been waived, and strong…
What's the story of the Port Moller Test Fishery this year? Perplexing to the very end says analyst Scott Raborn. Listener supported KDLG is asking you to…
Bristol Bay fishermen had their biggest haul of the season July 8, with about 1.7 million sockeye harvested, including 1 million from the Naknek-Kvichak…