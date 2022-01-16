-
Dillingham Police and Alaska State Troopers were involved in a shooting with an individual in Dillingham Thursday afternoon. The individual was brought…
Dillingham Police and Alaska State Troopers were involved in a shooting with an individual in Dillingham shortly after noon on Thursday. Law enforcement…
Jesus Peralez, 61, was arrested on a charge of felony assault. DILLINGHAM: Police responded to a report of a stabbing at a Shannon’s Pond Road residence…
A man from Dillingham has been arrested for allegedly dealing heroin and other drugs. Officers with the Dillingham Police Department arrested Vaughn Clark…
A woman from Togiak is facing drug charges for allegedly smoking oxycodone at the Kanakanak Hospital in Dillingham. Last Thursday afternoon the Dillingham…
A man from Dillingham was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly assaulted police officers. The Dillingham Police Department responded to an…
The Dillingham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding several weapons that were apparently stolen earlier this year. On Monday the…