The Dillingham Middle-High School held an award ceremony in the school parking lot. Athletes were greeted by a large, socially-distanced crowd to…
"We’ve been working together to put a plan in place that does our best to keep the kids safe while participating in a school activity," says Head Coach…
Congratulations to all the athletes who ran over the weekend! We’re so proud of all of you.Cross country athletes ran in the state championships on…
Congratulations to all the athletes who ran in regionals, and good luck to those heading to the state competitions! Athletes from Port Alsworth, Newhalen,…
Schools from Port Alsworth, New Stuyahok, Manokotak, Koliganek and Bristol Bay Borough traveled to compete the season's first invitational in Dillingham.…
The Cross-Country State Championship drew athletes from across Alaska on September 29, and 16 students from Bristol Bay area schools represented the…
Runners from New Stuyahok and Dillingham will attend the state cross-country competition after racing in the Southwest School District regionals on…
Already one of the region's fastest runners as an eighth grader, Tuckwood opted to forego this year's state meet, saving her four years of high school…
Runners from across Alaska will be converging on Anchorage on Saturday for the State high school cross country championship race. As KDLG’s Mike Mason…
High school cross country runners from across the Bristol Bay region competed in Dillingham last Saturday in the final tune up before this week’s regional…