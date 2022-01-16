-
The state has forecasted a jump in commercial salmon harvests across most species this summer. Once again, Bristol Bay is projected to see a huge influx…
-
Tonight FRI provides some analysis of when sockeye catches might increase and Fish and Game's Bert Lewis talks about chinook size.Thanks for the feedback,…
-
Chinook salmon returning to ten Alaska rivers - including the Nushagak - are smaller and younger than they were just three decades ago, according to a…
-
What does the first king of the season mean? To this group of old friends and fishermen, it's storytelling, cracking wise and musing about the cycle of…
-
When you catch a salmon in the bay, how do you know where it hatched? New research tells where Nushagak Chinook salmon were born and raised.New research…
-
The largest king salmon run in Bristol Bay has reached the lower end of the escapement goal but the managers with Fish and Game are hoping for more.…