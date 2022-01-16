-
Subsistence users near Dillingham can dip net this summer, and they can catch fish any time they like because the Board of Fisheries voted to remove a…
-
Discussions concluded Friday, after attendees provided input on the 47 subsistence, commercial and sport fishing proposals. The board begins deliberations…
-
The Naknek-Kvichak Advisory Committee came out in support of permit stacking at its meeting in Naknek on Thursday night. Like most of the ACs around the…
-
Advisory committee for Nushagak drainage stakeholders says no to permit stacking, free week, reduced transfer times, and the Wood River Special Harvest…
-
During their just completed Area M meeting the Alaska Board of Fisheries considered some changes to the amount of gear that fishermen can use in the…
-
On Thursday the Alaska Board of Fisheries has turned down a proposal to create a new permit stacking system for setnetters in a couple of fishing…