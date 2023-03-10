© 2023 KDLG
Fisheries

Watch the 2023 Board of Fish statewide meeting live

KDLG 670AM
Published March 10, 2023 at 9:02 AM AKST
IMG_1141.JPG
Board member John Jensen, Chair Marit Carlson-Van Dort, Senior Assistant Attorney General Aaron Peterson and Executive Director Art Nelson.

The Board of Fish is tentatively scheduled to hear staff reports and start public testimony today. It will consider the state's draft action plan to protect Nushagak king salmon, which are a stock of concern. It will also consider three proposals that address the longstanding Nushagak-Mulchatna King Salmon Management Plan and 19 proposals on fisheries regulations around the state.

Record copies to provide additional information to the board during the meeting can be submitted electronically here.

The meeting will be streamed live from March 10 - 14. Watch it here or on the Board of Fish website.

You can also call in to listen:
+1 253 205 0468
Meeting ID: 834 0393 3230

If you're experiencing technical difficulties with the live stream you can email the support staff.

