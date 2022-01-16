-
The state reported more COVID-19 cases among Bristol Bay residents in October than in any other month since the beginning of the pandemic. More Bristol…
-
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control both approved kid-sized doses of the Pfizer vaccine for children in that age…
-
The state health department reported the death Thursday.A Dillingham Census Area man in his 50s recently died of COVID-19, the state health department…
-
“We've prepared and have supplies that we need and teams that we're able to send out to villages and people that come and help on the floor, that work in…
-
The clinic was an opportunity for people to protect themselves against COVID and the flu. A couple nurses from the Lower 48 were there to help.Dillingham…
-
The medical chief of staff and the CEO of the Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation say that individuals have a role in keeping their communities safe…
-
BBAHC said Thursday that it logged 83 COVID-19 cases within the previous week. The state has reported 108 cases in the Bristol Bay region since the…
-
Health aides will talk to patients on the phone to determine if an in-person visit is necessary. People who have in-person appointments must get tested…
-
BBAHC says after patients’ initial appointment by phone, the provider will determine if an in-person visit is necessary. The Bristol Bay Area Health…
-
While some appointments will still be in-person, the health corporation says many will be conducted over the phone until further notice.The Bristol Bay…