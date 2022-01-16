-
Every couple of days during salmon season, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game reports how many sockeye from each age class are returning to Bristol…
-
Fishermen faced blustery bouts of rain Tuesday at Dillingham’s small boat harbor, but that’s not dampening their enthusiasm for Wednesday's commercial…
-
To the west of Bristol Bay, Area M fishermen are still hauling in fish offshore from the Alaska Peninsula.Area M fishermen have hauled in nearly 9 million…
-
The Bristol Bay total run through Tuesday -- 44.4 million. Will Wednesday be the day we hit Fish and Game’s forecast? While we wait to find out, we…
-
Ugashik put away another 400,000 sockeye Saturday, while Naknek-Kvichak and Nushagak catches tapered off a little. Now the number everyone is wondering…
-
July 15: Going down in the books as Bristol Bay's biggest day of 2016 --- so far? Today we try to get a grasp on what's coming in the run and in the…
-
Ugashik put away 400,000 fish yesterday, and one tender says it was the best day yet in that district. Naknek-Kvichak still going. Plus, a genetics guy…
-
No more free week, a loophole closed in Togiak, and a change for d-boats are among the 2016 changesThe Bristol Bay salmon fishery will see some changes…
-
The House Resources Committee took testimony this week on the effort to restructure the Commercial Fisheries Entry Commission.Efforts to change the…
-
The 12 primary processors in Bristol Bay says that they should be able to handle more sockeye than are forecast to be caught this summer. A survey of the…