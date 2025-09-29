Dillingham City School District Weekly Rundown
Monday morning at roughly 8:45 a.m.
The Dillingham City School District Weekly Rundown brings you the latest from classrooms, cafeterias, and competition fields across the district. Each week, student journalists from Dillingham High School share school news, upcoming events, and conversations with staff and administrators to keep families and the community connected.
Tune in to KDLG every Monday morning at roughly 8:45 a.m. for the Weekly Rundown.
This week on the DCSD Weekly Rundown: Dillingham’s cross-country team prepares for state, the wrestling season kicks off, Robin Chaney shares the Yupik Value of the Month, and students talk with Elementary School Principal John Eller about a new initiative to walk to school on Tuesdays.