Dillingham City School District Weekly Rundown

DCSD Weekly Rundown: Oct. 13 - Oct. 19

Published October 13, 2025 at 12:13 PM AKDT

This week on the DCSD Weekly Rundown we hear from high school principal Nick Tweet about the Youth and Elders Conference in Anchorage, the end of the academic quarter, and the wrestling team's first tournament this weekend. P.E teacher Kaleb Westfall and elementary school principal John Eller comment on what this month's Yup’ik value means to them. All that and more, right here on the rundown.

This show was reported, written, and produced by journalism students Nova Chaney, Tyler Andrew, Lezley Johnson, and Peter Krause.

