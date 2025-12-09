DCSD Weekly Rundown: Dec. 8 - Dec. 14
This week on the DCSD Weekly Rundown we bring you this week’s menu, as well as a story from the lunch room about how they decide what to serve. And, as the holiday season approaches, we talk to the elementary school principal about the upcoming holiday concert at the elementary, and we prepare for the winter concert at the high school. All that and more, right here on the weekly rundown.
This show was reported, written, and produced by student journalists Nova Chaney, Lezley Johnson, and Peter Krause, with support from student journalist Tyler Andrew.