© 2025 KDLG
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Dillingham City School District Weekly Rundown

DCSD Weekly Rundown: Dec. 8 - Dec. 14

Published December 9, 2025 at 12:01 PM AKST

This week on the DCSD Weekly Rundown we bring you this week’s menu, as well as a story from the lunch room about how they decide what to serve. And, as the holiday season approaches, we talk to the elementary school principal about the upcoming holiday concert at the elementary, and we prepare for the winter concert at the high school. All that and more, right here on the weekly rundown.

This show was reported, written, and produced by student journalists Nova Chaney, Lezley Johnson, and Peter Krause, with support from student journalist Tyler Andrew.

Dillingham City School District Weekly Rundown