Man missing after going out in a skiff on Lake Iliamna on Sunday

Alaska State Troopers are searching for a man who went missing while traveling across Lake Iliamna in a skiff Sunday evening.

Jeremy Davis and another man planned to travel across the lake from Igiugig to Newhalen.

Austin McDaniel, the information officer for the state Department of Public Safety, said a concerned Igiugig resident notified the Troopers that the men had left in the skiff around 9 p.m.

"That individual saw some things that she just didn't think was right," he said. "So between the things that she saw, as well as this incoming storm, she thought to be safe and give the Alaska State Troopers a phone call, let us know what was going on. At which point we began monitoring the situation."

About an hour later, the troopers were told the men hadn’t arrived in Newhalen.

Sunday evening’s wind and low visibility prevented troopers from searching the area. On Monday, a local air taxi found the skiff on shore. McDaniel said that troopers sent in a helicopter from Dillingham to the area and contacted the man who was with Davis in the skiff.

According to McDaniel, the man said a wave knocked Davis overboard.

"Mr. Davis was swept off of the skiff by a wave that was generated by some sort of a storm overnight," he said. "The boat was described as being pretty far offshore."

Local air taxi operations and Wildlife Troopers have assisted troopers in the search for Davis, which is still ongoing.

