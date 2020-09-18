State reports Dillingham's second resident COVID-19 case within a week

The individual had recently traveled within the state. The City of Dillingham says they are in isolation, and the state public health team is contact tracing.

State public health confirmed another case of COVID-19 in a Dillingham resident today, according to an announcement from the City of Dillingham.

The person who tested positive had recently traveled within Alaska. The city says they are currently in isolation, and the state public health team is contact tracing.

This Dillingham's second resident case of COVID-19 within a week. The first case, logged on September 11, was also related to travel.

The state COVID-19 dashboard shows 11 active cases currently in the Dillingham census area — five resident and six non-resident cases.

Dillingham’s public health team reminds people to wear masks, stay six feet away from others not in their households, and wash their hands or use hand sanitizer when they enter and leave any new place.

Free, walk-up testing is available at the Capstone Clinic by the Dillingham airport from 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. seven days a week. People with symptoms can get tested at Kanakanak Hospital. To schedule a screening at the hospital, or if you have questions about COVID-19, call 907-842-9440.

