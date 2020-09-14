Dillingham resident tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday

By 23 minutes ago

The person who tested positive is currently isolating, and the state public health team started contact tracing on Saturday.

 

The Capstone Clinic at the Dillingham airport. August 20, 2020.
Credit Izzy Ross/KDLG

A Dillingham resident tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, according to an announcement from the city. The individual is currently isolating, and the state public health team started contact tracing on Saturday. The city could not confirm whether the person was showing symptoms, had been in quarantine or had traveled recently. KDLG reached out to the Bristol Bay Health Area Corporation but they were unable to comment as of Monday morning.

 

According to the state, there are currently four active COVID-19 cases in the Dillingham census area.
Credit Alaska Department of Health and Social Services

According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are four active cases of COVID-19 in the Dillingham census area. One person is presumed recovered. Since June, six total cases have been reported by the state.

Testing is available at the Dillingham airport Capstone Clinic seven days a week, from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. People experiencing symptoms can get tested at Kanakanak Hospital. To schedule a screening they should call 907-842-9440. 

In the Bristol Bay Borough, people can get tested at the Camai Community Health Clinic’s Leader Creek testing site on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. In other communities, rapid tests are available at village clinics.

Contact the author at tyler@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.

Tags: 
covid-19
City of Dillingham

Related Content

COVID-19 Community Safety Roundtable: Aug. 21, 2020

By & Aug 21, 2020
KDLG/Izzy Ross

With the end of fishing season and the school year right around the corner, community leaders from the City of Dillingham, Curyung Tribal Council, Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation and Public Health came together to rehash COVID-19 safety protocols.