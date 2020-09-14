The person who tested positive is currently isolating, and the state public health team started contact tracing on Saturday.

A Dillingham resident tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, according to an announcement from the city. The individual is currently isolating, and the state public health team started contact tracing on Saturday. The city could not confirm whether the person was showing symptoms, had been in quarantine or had traveled recently. KDLG reached out to the Bristol Bay Health Area Corporation but they were unable to comment as of Monday morning.

According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are four active cases of COVID-19 in the Dillingham census area. One person is presumed recovered. Since June, six total cases have been reported by the state.

Testing is available at the Dillingham airport Capstone Clinic seven days a week, from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. People experiencing symptoms can get tested at Kanakanak Hospital. To schedule a screening they should call 907-842-9440.

In the Bristol Bay Borough, people can get tested at the Camai Community Health Clinic’s Leader Creek testing site on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. In other communities, rapid tests are available at village clinics.

Contact the author at tyler@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.