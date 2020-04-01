RavnAir reduces flights as Alaska sees steep drop in flights due to coronavirus

By 40 minutes ago

Bookings with the airline are down by almost 90% amid the spread of coronavirus in Alaska. It is still serving 112 communities but has dropped three routes.

Ravn PenAir in Dillingham is the only commercial air service for the the community. 4/1/2020
Credit KDLG/Tyler Thompson

There has been a steep reduction in flights around Alaska due to the coronavirus pandemic. The state’s largest regional airline, Ravn Air, has adjusted its operations due to those losses.

Ravn public relations spokesperson Debbie Reinwand said in an email that bookings are down by almost 90%.

“We have reduced our schedules due to reduction in bookings. We have not reduced schedules to the degree bookings have dropped,” she said.

The airline is still serving 112 communities but has dropped three routes — Anchorage to Fairbanks, Anchorage to Kotzebue and Fairbanks to Deadhorse. Reinwand said those areas are being served by other airlines.

Ravn also grounded all Saab aircrafts, one Dash-8 and several Piper Navajos. The air group is currently in the process of loading revised flight schedules into their system. 

Last week, Ravn laid off over 160 employees. Its staff normally numbers over 1,300 people. The air group's CEO and other officials are also taking a 20% pay cut. 

Contact the author at tyler@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200

Tags: 
coronavirus
ravn
penair

Related Content

Dillingham business owners coping with changes ahead of potential spread of coronavirus

By Mar 27, 2020
KDLG/Tyler Thompson

Some businesses in Dillingham have shut down or made adjustments as local, state and federal mandates were passed down this month.

 

 

Coronavirus: closures and schedule changes around Bristol Bay

By & Mar 18, 2020
KDLG/Isabelle Ross

Updated Wednesday, April 1. A list of closures and schedule changes for organizations and events around Bristol Bay. We will update this page as new information is provided.