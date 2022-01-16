-
The announcement came after bookings with the airline dropped by almost 90% amid the spread of coronavirus in Alaska. Until Sunday, it was still serving…
-
Community leaders say they have found a short-term solution to a snag they feared could have disrupted their flight service to Anchorage until February.…
-
The sale of PenAir’s assets to the same company that owns Ravn Air Group has been approved. At a hearing today in Anchorage, Judge Gary Spraker approved…
-
The airline aims to offer essential air service to rural communities in Oregon, Washington and Idaho. PenAir is opening a new hub in Portland, Oregon. The…
-
PenAir's Danny Seybert addressed an informal workshop in Dillingham last Friday.Last Friday, the Dillingham City Council held an informal workshop with…
-
Shifting winds pushed the Pavlof volcano’s ash cloud out of flight paths Wednesday, allowing airlines to resume service. Pen Air’s planes went to Sand…