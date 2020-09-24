Planning to vote by mail in Dillingham or Bristol Bay Borough elections? The sooner, the better

Saturday is the last day to apply to vote by-mail in Dillingham's local election. In the Bristol Bay Borough, people who want to vote by mail should send in their application immediately.

Saturday is the last day to apply for a by-mail ballot for the October 6 municipal election in Dillingham. Applications for by-mail ballots are available on the City of Dillingham website. They must be postmarked by September 26. They may be also submitted by fax to (907) 842-2060.

To ensure that your application is valid if you're mailing it in, you can ask the post office clerk to postmark it when you go to the post office to mail your application.

Once you receive a ballot, you must ensure it is postmarked by October 6. By-mail ballots must be received by the city before the canvass committee meeting at 12 p.m. on October 8, so it's best to send them in as soon as possible.

In the Bristol Bay Borough, people can still apply to vote by mail in the borough’s October 6 municipal election. However, anyone who wants to vote by mail who has not yet applied should do so immediately. That’s because the longer you wait, the less time there will be for the borough to send back an absentee ballot. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by election day, and the clerk must receive them by October 9.

Instructions on how to fill out absentee ballots are available on the borough’s website.

In person early and absentee voting is also taking place in both Dillingham and the Bristol Bay Borough until October 5.

In Dillingham, you can schedule an appointment to vote at City Hall by calling 907-842-5212.

In the Bristol Bay Borough, people can vote early or absentee in-person. Voting takes place in the Borough Assembly Room from 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided upon entering the building, and masks are mandatory to enter the building. Call the borough clerk with questions at 907-246-4224 extension 308.

Contact the author at isabelle@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200