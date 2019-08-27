Offal Fire moving away from Port Heiden

A volunteer was sent to a hospital in Anchorage last night due to smoke inhalation. The crew was able to put out the southern and middle portions of the fire with heavy equipment.

A responder fighting the Offal Fire near Port Heiden was sent to a hospital in Anchorage last night due to smoke inhalation. That’s according to John Christensen, the tribal council president.

“So we’re holding off on fighting it now, because of the heat that’s coming off of the tall grass is really intense and we don’t want to cause anybody to get hurt," Christensen explained.

That tall grass is burning at the northern end of the fire. The eastern side is still relatively active as well.

The Offal Beach fire is burning 1,444 acres about 12 miles away from the village. Christensen said they were able to put out the southern and middle portions of the fire with heavy equipment. It is now moving away from the village.

“We had a few breaks in the line where the fire jumped over, but we rushed the equipment back over to fix that and put that back out,” he said.

Christensen hopes that rain from last night and today will help tamp the flames and put out any embers. He said so far, the community has received over $10,000 in monetary donations to fight the fire.

Contact the author at isabelle@kdlg.org 907-842-2200.