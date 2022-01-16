-
It was an exceptionally hot summer. Heat records for water and land temperatures were broken. There were recorded sightings of dead animals washing up…
A volunteer was sent to a hospital in Anchorage last night due to smoke inhalation. The crew was able to put out the southern and middle portions of the…
An Alaska Fire Service aircraft that surveyed the fire yesterday reported low activity, with west winds at 25 - 27 miles per hour. Update Aug. 23,…
Port Heiden’s road to its harbor and old village site is crumbling into the sea and the lake on the other side of it will likely breach soon.Port Heiden…
Efforts to launch local processors in two Bristol Bay communities may finally be coming to fruition.For decades, many of the processors in Bristol Bay…
The proposals up for discussion at the state Board of Fisheries meeting this week include some that would move the fishery near Port Heiden into the…
Communities with extreme coastal erosion can now see what their shoreline looked like in the past and where it's projected to migrate in future years.…
The project by the Alaska Energy Authority will move new tanks inland by October; pipes will be laid next spring. Work began in Port Heiden last month to…
Area M fisheries are winding down, and the preliminary numbers show a strong sockeye harvest there this year.DILLINGHAM: This summer's Area M sockeye…
Among the proposals to be considered by the Board of Fisheries in December are 24 that target district-specific management and regulations for the Bay’s…