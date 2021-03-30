Emergency order removes quarantine restriction for fully vaccinated people coming to Dillingham

Dillingham’s interim city manager put forth several changes to the City's COVID-19 safety measures, which go into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Friday.

The City of Dillingham will end its mandatory travel quarantine for people who are fully vaccinated or who have recovered from a previous COVID-19 infection. Interim City Manager Gregg Brelsford issued an emergency order with the changes on Tuesday.

Those people are no longer required to have a negative COVID-19 test before travelling to the region. They will have to provide proof of a vaccination or recovery from a previous infection.

Brelsford released the emergency order ahead of the Dillingham City Council meeting on Thursday. It will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, although the council can change or reject it.

In the emergency order, Brelsford points to the high number of vaccinations in the community, and says that it furthers two objectives; it gives people a reason to get vaccinated, and it keeps certain measures in place.

Quarantine and pre-travel tests are still required for people who are not vaccinated. But that quarantine will now be seven days, rather than 10, with a negative test on or after the fifth day. If people choose to skip the negative test, they will have to quarantine for the full 10 days.

Travel declarations will still be required for every person who comes to the region. Face masks are also still required in public places.

The City also recommends that people continue to practice social distancing.

City Council members will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. during Thursday’s meeting. The council will also vote on whether to extend the emergency declaration, and it could make changes to the emergency order.

