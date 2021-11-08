Bristol Bay health care facilities now offering COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5-11

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control both approved kid-sized doses of the Pfizer vaccine for children in that age group on Nov. 2.

Health care facilities around Bristol Bay have started to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 - 11.

As of Monday, Camai Community Health Center in Naknek had already vaccinated 14 younger children.

The Southcentral Foundation’s Lake Iliamna clinics are set to start administering the vaccine Tuesday to the age group, and will continue to provide vaccines to kids 12 - 17 years old. The Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation plans to start giving the shots later this week. And Dillingham Public Health has received allocations of the vaccine and is working to set up a schedule for vaccinations.

There will be a vaccine clinic for children ages 5 - 17 on Saturday at the Dillingham Elementary School gym.

Like adults and older children, the younger age group also gets two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, given three weeks apart.

Routine services are open at the Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation’s facilities. People scheduled for certain procedures must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the procedure.

That includes patients who have dental, behavioral health, EGD (Ensophagogastroduodenoscopy), and colonoscopy procedures and pulmonary function tests.

COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots:

In Dillingham:

Kanakanak Hospital: Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Dillingham Public Health: 1 - 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

In the Bristol Bay Borough:

Camai Community Health Center: Call 907-246-6155 to schedule a vaccine or booster.

In other communities, contact your local health clinic or BBAHC at 907-842-9440.

Here is a list of BBAHC clinics

Southcentral Foundation's Lake Iliamna clinics:

Igiugig Community Health Clinic

(907) 533-3207

Fax (907) 533-3225

4030 Salmon Way

Igiugig, AK 99613

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday – Friday

Open during lunch

Kokhanok Community Health Clinic

(907) 282-2203

Fax: (907) 282-2240

P.O. Box 1008

Kokhanok, AK 99606

8 a.m – 4 p.m. Monday – Friday

Open during lunch

Nilavena Subregional Health Center

(907) 571-1818

Fax: (907) 571-1815

101 Airport Way

P.O. Box 290

Iliamna, AK 99606

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Friday

Closed noon – 1 p.m. during lunch

Nondalton Community Health Clinic

(907) 294-2238

Fax: (907) 294-2240

P.O. Box 69

Nondalton, AK 99640

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday – Friday

Open during lunch

Pedro Bay Community Health Clinic

(907) 850-2229

Fax: (907) 850-3000

P.O. Box 47025

Pedro Bay, AK 99647

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday – Friday

Open during lunch

Port Alsworth Health Center

(907) 781-2256

Fax: (907) 781-2257

1 Flight Line Rd

Port Alsworth, AK 99653

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Friday

Closed noon – 1 p.m. during lunch

Contact the author at izzy@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.