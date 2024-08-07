© 2024 KDLG
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Commercial fisherman Clayton Hoy missing near Egegik

KDLG 670AM | By Meg Duff
Published August 7, 2024 at 12:01 PM AKDT
A gull flies over a boat in Bristol Bay
Corinne Smith
/
KDLG
A gull flies over a boat in Bristol Bay.

Hoy went missing July 25 after a fall overboard.

This is a developing story.

A man was declared missing near Egegik, on the east side of Bristol Bay on July 25. According to Alaska State Troopers, Clayton Hoy, a 36-year-old from Washington, fell overboard from a commercial fishing boat, the F/V Warmaster. That vessel is registered to Guy Hoy.

The search lasted for around a day and a half before it was suspended. Petty Officer First Class Travis Mcgee says the U.S. Coast Guard coordinated the search.

“Our deepest condolences go out to, you know, the family and loved ones of the missing person, you know, during this incredibly difficult time,” Mcgee said.

The Coast Guard sent planes to search the area and were assisted by Alaska Wildlife Troopers, as well as up to ten Good Samaritan boats nearby.

“We are grateful to have them on scene searching alongside us,” Mcgee said.

Hoy was not wearing a lifejacket when he went overboard, according to Coast Guard reports. The incident was reported to the Coast Guard at 2:45 A.M. on Thursday, July 25th. The boat was near Egegik Bay.

A Gofundme for Hoy’s wife and family has already raised more than $50,000.
News
Meg Duff
Meg Duff is a fisheries reporter for KDLG's Bristol Bay Fisheries Report. She is also a freelance journalist, writing and making audio stories for publications like Scientific American, MIT Technology Review, Outside, Slate and Yale Climate Connections. Meg has a master's in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Meg Duff