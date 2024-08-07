Commercial fisherman Clayton Hoy missing near Egegik

This is a developing story.

A man was declared missing near Egegik, on the east side of Bristol Bay on July 25. According to Alaska State Troopers, Clayton Hoy, a 36-year-old from Washington, fell overboard from a commercial fishing boat, the F/V Warmaster. That vessel is registered to Guy Hoy.

The search lasted for around a day and a half before it was suspended. Petty Officer First Class Travis Mcgee says the U.S. Coast Guard coordinated the search.

“Our deepest condolences go out to, you know, the family and loved ones of the missing person, you know, during this incredibly difficult time,” Mcgee said.

The Coast Guard sent planes to search the area and were assisted by Alaska Wildlife Troopers, as well as up to ten Good Samaritan boats nearby.

“We are grateful to have them on scene searching alongside us,” Mcgee said.

Hoy was not wearing a lifejacket when he went overboard, according to Coast Guard reports. The incident was reported to the Coast Guard at 2:45 A.M. on Thursday, July 25th. The boat was near Egegik Bay.

A Gofundme for Hoy’s wife and family has already raised more than $50,000.