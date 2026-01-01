Local Programs
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Bristol Bay Field Notes is your source for an eclectic blend of topics relating to the great outdoors of southwest Alaska.
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The Bristol Bay Fisheries Report, produced by the KDLG news crew, is dedicated to the one-of-a-kind commercial fishery in Bristol Bay.
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A place for timely updates and lively conversation about the goings-on in Bristol Bay. If you have something you'd like to share, let us know! Call 907-842-2200 or email news@kdlg.org.
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Open Line is one of KDLG's most popular programs. It allows listeners from Bristol Bay, Unalakleet and around the world to keep in contact with one another through the radio. Some other Alaska radio stations air similar shows called "Bushlines."