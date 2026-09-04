Friday 9am, AM 670

Bristol Bay Field Notes is your source for an eclectic blend of topics relating to the great outdoors of southwest Alaska. Its goal is to educate, inform and entertain the residents of Bristol Bay regarding our area’s wildlife, natural resources, conservation, history and outdoor activities and opportunities. Field Notes is written and produced by staff members of Togiak National Wildlife Refuge.

Originally the brain child of former KDLG news reporter Alexei Rubenstein; the show has been broadcast on a weekly basis continuously since March 2000. There’s an old radio advertising cliché that states “I saw it on the radio”, a reference to the vivid images a good radio program can conjure up. In that spirit, Field Notes continues to use the radio airwaves to “show” the people of Bristol Bay the wonderful world to be found just outside their doors.

Bristol Bay Field Notes was also the recipient of a 2012 "Goldie Award" from the Alaska Broadcaster's Association. It was chosen as the best Uniquely Alaskan Program.

