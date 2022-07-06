BBRSDA Waypoints
Marketing Director Lilani Dunn and Kate Consenstein of Rising Tide Communications give a broad overview of the history of the marketing program and where it's headed. The two review recent Bristol Bay Sockeye campaigns, growth in domestic retail and food service, and the beginning steps of bringing our brand global.
BBRSDA is producing a weekly, in-season radio show called Waypoints Radio, as an extension of their monthly email newsletter. The Waypoints Radio show airs on KDLG 670am each Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. during the fishing season.
