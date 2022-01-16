-
People learning Yup’ik now have another way to practice. A new Yup’ik language app aims to help them develop their skills outside the classroom. The goal…
This month, the students at Rocky Mountain School in Goodnews Bay have started reciting the Pledge of Allegiance in Yup’ik.At 8:35 each morning, a…
This spring, the Alaska legislature asked the governor's office to declare a state of emergency for 20 Alaska Native languages. Two participants of an…
The Inuit soul group Pamyua returned to Dillingham this week for a community concert. Their visit coincided with a youth leadership symposium that drew…
The film “I Am Yup’ik,” has been selected for the 2016 Sundance Film Festival, the nonprofit organization announced Tuesday. According to the lineup…
Afternoon update: the Yup'ik immersion school has been destroyed, while the Kuskokwim Learning Academy and the library containing Yup'ik artifacts are…
In historic settlement, state agrees to translate official election materials into Gwich’in and up to six different dialects of Yup’ik In a historic…
Alaska’s first film to be inducted to the National Film Registry will be going on tour in communities of Alaska.In 1988, after working on the film for ten…