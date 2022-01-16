-
The Sockeye Regional Tournament was the latest wrestling competition of the season, and athletes from New Stuyahok, Manokotak, Bristol Bay Borough and…
-
The wolverines wrestled hard on Saturday at the state championships in Anchorage. The girls' team won 10th overall and first out of the 2A schools, and…
-
Dillingham had a strong showing at Saturday's regionals; the team will be sending 12 boys and three girls to the Wrestling State Championships. New…
-
Dillingham wrestling coach William Savo received the Region One Coach of the Year award on Monday.Athletics director Karl Clark presented William Savo…
-
The regional tournament features 20+ schools, 100+ wrestlers, the first all-girls bracket hosted in Dillingham, and live broadcasting of the day's events.…
-
Kids and families packed the Dillingham high school gym Wednesday night for the annual pee wee wrestling finals. Robyn Chaney, who organizes the peewee…
-
Last year the Dillingham High School wrestling team placed 4th in the state tournament with 4 wrestlers placing in the top 5 in their weight class. The…