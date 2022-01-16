-
Aleknagik celebrates new bridge over the Wood River.On a bluebird fall day, it was the youngest residents of Aleknagik who took the first steps across the…
The last of 20 steel beams was put in place Monday for the skeleton of the 440-foot bridge connecting the south and north shores of Aleknagik. As of this…
The DOT says the 440-foot bridge connecting the north and south sides of Aleknagik will be traversable by fall.If all goes according to plan, state and…
The $19 million dollar bridge is reported to be right on schedule and will resume construction in the spring.The Wood River Bridge connecting Dillingham…
The official groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday for a long awaited construction project that will be the largest bridge in the Bristol Bay region.…
This newscast includes a story about the groundbreaking for the Wood River Bridge, a report about an effort to increase funding for public education in…
The long awaited bridge across the Wood River to connect the north and south shores of Lake Aleknagik is one step closer to construction. KDLG’s Ben…
Work to construct the long-awaited bridge across the Wood River, to connect the north and south shores of Aleknagik, could get underway in 2014. That's if…