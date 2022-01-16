-
Incredible. Unbelievable. That’s how Fish and Game officials are describing this year’s record-breaking sockeye escapement up the Wood River. KDLG’s…
Another record falls for the Nushagak district: Total run blew past last year's record of 20.27 million on Monday. What's more, Wood River escapement…
July 15: Going down in the books as Bristol Bay's biggest day of 2016 --- so far? Today we try to get a grasp on what's coming in the run and in the…
Bristol Bay had its first million fish day on Saturday, but we’re still waiting for the two billionth salmon. Plus we chat about writing and fishing with…
About a quarter of next summer's Bristol Bay sockeye run is expected to return to the Nushagak District, but a high proportion of Wood River fish could…
A million more fish caught in Bristol Bay yesterday - and another million sockeye counted at the towers in seven rivers.DILLINGHAM: Bristol Bay fishermen…
Monday was another big day for sockeye escapement to the Wood and Nushagak Rivers as both rivers have either met or exceeded their escapement goals. The…
The Wood River is officially in over-escapement as setnet fishing in the Nushagak District is open until further notice. KDLG’s Mike Mason has the details.
Commercial fishermen, processors, and the managers for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game are all preparing for the upcoming sockeye salmon fishery in…
The latest escapement data shows that the Wood River will likely hit the lower end of the escapement goal some-time on Thursday. Another 35.2-thousand…