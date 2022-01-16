-
Smokejumpers sent to Paul's Creek fire; Kokwok Fire is nearly out; new fire burns NE of Twin HillsDespite a bit of rain and humidity in recent days, the…
As of Tuesday, forestry officials reported 56 active fires in Southwest Alaska. UPDATE Tuesday 6:00 p.m.: The Alaska Interagency Coordination Center…
Lightning strikes ignited new fires in Southwest Alaska over the weekend. Two fires are burning in the Nushagak drainage, while a second fire this summer…
Thanks to a few days of rain, fire officials say the fire danger in Lake Clark National Park is low. The Currant Creek Fire 15 miles northeast of Port…
The Lime Hills Fire received much some needed rain over the past couple days, up to 6 tenths of an inch. The fire shrank 46 thousand acres over 24 hours,…
The fire in Lake Clark National park has grown more than 12,000 acres in the last 3 days. The fire has extended both east and west and is over 11 miles…
The Lime Hills fire has grown to over 150 thousand acres and is the largest in the state. 76 fire fighters worked Sunday to improve the fire break between…
Near the Kuskokwim River, fire crews are working on 3 new lightning caused fires southwest of Crooked Creek, all within 2 miles of each other. An 80 acre…
One of the state’s largest fires continues to threaten the interior community of Lime Village, aproaching as close as a half mile on Thursday. The raging…