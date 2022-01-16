-
As of this morning, the fire was about half a mile from the village – 500 yards from the airport and 300 yards from the community dump. SAVEC in King…
-
DNR says cutting positions will save money; McGrath residents worry for the town and Southwest Alaska's firefighting capacityFirefighting efforts are…
-
A newly released report says that increasing portions of the National Forest Service’s budget are dedicated to fighting wildfires. It also suggests that…
-
There are still 80 fires burning in Alaska, but the wildfire season is beginning to wind down in many areas. With relatively long days and lingering…
-
A fire in Lake Clark National park that had been quiet sparked up over the weekend. 8 smoke jumpers dropped in to monitor the Currant Creek fire before it…
-
Thanks to a few days of rain, fire officials say the fire danger in Lake Clark National Park is low. The Currant Creek Fire 15 miles northeast of Port…
-
The Lime Hills Fire, the largest in the state, is no longer directly threatening Lime Village. The state forestry division says the northern firebreak,…
-
Fire crews focused this weekend on a blaze 19 miles south of Sleetmute. 29 crewmembers are building a firebreak on the northwest side in case the fire…
-
The Lime Hills Fire received much some needed rain over the past couple days, up to 6 tenths of an inch. The fire shrank 46 thousand acres over 24 hours,…
-
The massive Lime Hills fire has crossed the Stony River, which had been protecting Lime Village from the state’s largest wildfire. It crossed about 6…