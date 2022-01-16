-
Wells near the Dillingham airport are being tested for PFAS contamination. According to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, water that…
-
The public can now access information about plats, parcel ownership, and city infrastructure with the click of a button. For nearly a decade, the City of…
-
The cost of electricity in Igiugig in nearly 80 cents per kilowatt hour, but the national average is 10 cents. Igiugig relies on diesel generation. One…
-
A new study released by the University of Alaska Fairbanks shows arctic thermokarst lakes maintain climate change by storing greenhouse gases. The study…
-
US Senator Lisa Murkowski pushed legislation intended to improve the efficiency of the federal government in addressing issues related to energy and…
-
A study was released in April comparing the amount of contaminants in 20 national park waters. Pesticides and higher levels of mercury were among the…