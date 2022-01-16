-
The 2019 Spikefest took place in Dillingham over the weekend. It was the last home game for the Wolverines.Elelven teams from around the state played a…
-
Dillingham may be more than 300 miles away from Anchorage, but the impacts of Friday’s 7.0-magnitude earthquake were still felt by many in the region.On…
-
Dillingham faces some formidable competition at the state championships, which begin this Thursday in Anchorage. They are one of eight teams competing.…
-
After a strong performance against the previously undefeated Petersburg on Friday, Dillingham lost 1-3 to Cordova in the championship. The Lady Wolverines…
-
Update: Dillingham beat Tok and Bristol Bay bested Hooper Bay Thursday, advancing both teams to the semi-finals Friday. The Bristol Bay Angels defeated…
-
State volleyball action kicks off for the Dillingham team Thursday with a matchup against Tok.At a festive assembly Tuesday afternoon, Dillingham High…
-
The Dillingham Volleyball team came away from a big tournament over the weekend in Barrow with a 3rd place finish. Dillingham is a 2-A volleyball power…
-
The DillinghamLady Wolverines volleyball team opens the season in Anchorage the 2nd week in October. Coming off a 2A state title, the team is looking to…