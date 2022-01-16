-
Over one thousand years ago, a volcano erupted on the Yukon-Alaska border leaving behind White River Ash on a massive area of the region. However, a…
-
The ongoing eruption of the Pavlof Volcano on the Alaska Peninsula has gazers and scientists paying close attention, and now there are reports of activity…
-
Volcanic eruptions are visually spectacular. Lava explodes into the air and giant plumes drop ash particles on nearby towns. Scientists can also listen to…
-
All of Alaska’s currently active volcanoes are hundreds of miles from the scientists responsible for warningus of potentially hazardous activity or the…
-
Pavlof Volcano’s eruption has grounded flights into Cold Bay for the second day in a row. Pen Air confirms that its planes did not make it into the…
-
The Alaska Volcano Observatory has raised the alert level for the active Cleveland Volcano in the east central Aleutian Islands.In recent years the…