Community members honored local residents who have served in the U.S. military during an annual Veterans Day celebration at the Dillingham High…
The senator sat down with KDLG to discuss veteran services and his comments on the proposed Pebble Mine. U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan travelled to Dillingham…
Governor Sean Parnell announced appointments to several positions in the state of Alaska last week. The governor appointed a long time Veterans Affairs…
U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski is co-sponsoring legislation intended to help more veterans get into the workforce. The “Hire More Heroes Act” would allow…
As of Friday afternoon, close to 100 veterans have made it through the Veterans Stand Down process at the middle school gym in Dillingham. The Bristol Bay…
Alaska has the nation’s most veterans per capita. But the majority are not taking advantage of veterans’ health care opportunities. An event in Dillingham…