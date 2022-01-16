-
The single-dose vaccine is available through BBAHC and the Camai Community Health Center once again. The J&J vaccine will also be available in Iliamna…
After a spike in February, case numbers around the region have plateaued. In Dillingham, just one person has tested positive in the past 20 days. About…
The health corporation says it will use the Pfizer vaccine primarily for teenagers who are 16 or 17 years old. It will also give second doses of Pfizer to…
Dillingham's clinic Saturday was the first since the Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation opened vaccinations to anyone over the age of 18. The Dillingham…
In Dillingham, both first and second doses of the vaccine will be offered at a vaccine clinic Saturday. The health corporation previously limited vaccines…
The COVID-19 vaccination process has progressed rapidly in the region — at least 1,200 people have gotten the first dose already. But the state doesn't…
Ten of the cases were reported in three communities around Dillingham, though not in Dillingham proper. Five travel-related cases were reported in the…
Alaska has seen a spike of reported cases of flu since the beginning of September, reports the State of Alaska Section of Epidemiology.Health officials up…
AVAP is designed to update the state's immunization program and provide easier access to those in small and rural communities. The first year of the…
The State of Alaska Department of Health and Social Services released a new bulletin this week in regards to the new vaccine assessment law. This law was…