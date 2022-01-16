-
The United States Postal Service Tuesday announced a new stamp series of 12 Wild and Scenic Rivers from around the country. The Tlikakila River in Lake…
-
Rural mail has been a concern to Senator Lisa Murkowski as of late. KDLG’s Chase Cavanaugh has more. Responding to Dillingham complaints about delayed…
-
The United States Postal Service lost $77 million last year due to the Bypass Mail program in Alaska. Alaska’s Bypass Mail is a federal program exclusive…
-
Alaska’s Junior U.S. Senator is taking some of the credit for getting the U.S. Postal Service to reverse course on some postal rate increases in rural…