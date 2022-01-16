-
ADF&G extended the hunt around Togiak to manage the area's robust population and provide more hunting opportunity. As of Friday, 17 moose have been…
-
Togiak has Bristol Bay’s smallest and latest salmon run, but it's following the Nushagak's lead and broke through 1980’s total run record of 1.2 million…
-
Ugashik put away another 400,000 sockeye Saturday, while Naknek-Kvichak and Nushagak catches tapered off a little. Now the number everyone is wondering…
-
Tuesday was another 2 million fish day, lots of fishing opportunity through Bristol Bay, and even more sunshine – but where are those Kvichak fish? All…
-
No more free week, a loophole closed in Togiak, and a change for d-boats are among the 2016 changesThe Bristol Bay salmon fishery will see some changes…
-
Alaska’s Board of Fisheries kept busy today, deliberating about 20 changes to Bristol Bay’s commercial fisheries, although only a few passed.In a full day…
-
Fishermen will have to drop a blue card and register to fish in any district from the get-go next summer.The Alaska Board of Fisheries voted unanimously…
-
Togiak's Advisory Committee is looking for more protection for the local fleet --- and to continue protecting kings.At their meeting Monday to discuss the…
-
The fish may have outlasted the fleet this year, as returns are still continuing but effort is winding down.Through Monday, the total Bristol Bay sockeye…
-
Bristol Bay’s Togiak District will remain exclusive for an extra nine days under a July 24 decision by the state Board of Fisheries.DILLINGHAM:…