-
People can carry around the permits on their phone instead of on paper. They can also get permits by email or at the Fish and Game offices in Dillingham…
-
A third of the state’s subsistence salmon harvest was caught in Bristol Bay in 2017. That’s according to a new report from the McKinley Research Group.…
-
Red salmon hit subsistence nets hard in Koliganek this summer, but so far they are pulling in very few king salmon.More than two and a half million…
-
Wildlife troopers in Unalakleet cited a man Tuesday for unlawful subsistence fishing. On July 2nd, 39 year old Norman P. Haugen allegedly caught 25 king…