silver salmon

-
The Bristol Bay total run through Tuesday -- 44.4 million. Will Wednesday be the day we hit Fish and Game’s forecast? While we wait to find out, we…
-
Ugashik, you broke the "since we started counting" catch record. Baywide, the total run is climbing toward the pre-season forecast. And another major…
-
The fish may have outlasted the fleet this year, as returns are still continuing but effort is winding down.Through Monday, the total Bristol Bay sockeye…
-
Bristol Bay sockeye run hit about 50 million fish....and fishermen were dismayed at the 50-cent base price posted at a couple of canneries.Tips? Posted…