Shishaldin has been on orange alert for several months but new activity has observes watching carefully.There has been some new activity at Mount…
There are currently just 2 active volcanoes in Alaska with elevated alert levels. KDLG’s Mike Mason has this update.
Despite continued eruptive activity, experts say there isn’t cause for concern at Mount Shishaldin. KDLG’s Chase Cavanaugh has more. The Alaska Volcano…
Flareups at Shishaldin and earthquakes at Semisopochnoi are among the latest occurrences at Alaska’s volcanoes. KDLG’s Chase Cavanaugh has more. In its…
Scientists at the Alaska Volcano Observatory are paying extra close attention lately due to high seismic activity at five volcanoes running all along the…
The Alaska Volcano Observatory has noticed an uptick in activity at the Shishaldin Volcano on Unimak Island. AVO has increased the volcano alert level to…