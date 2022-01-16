-
Mud is the tie that binds all set netters together, but some are better than others at traipsing through the gloop. We found three fishermen who couldn’t…
The Nushagak District has been harvesting about 1 million fish every day for a week now, so what happens when you inexplicably miss out on that bounty?…
Voters won't get to weigh in on whether Alaska should ban setnets in urban parts of Alaska, under a state supreme court ruling.In a Dec. 31 opinion, the…
The Nushagak District is leading in catches this week, and Area Manager Tim Sands tells us the plan for the days ahead.Want to see the run counts for…
Today we visit a tender near Coffee Point, and fly-over setnetters at Clark's Point and Ekuk on a Fish and Game survey.Something unusual wash up in your…
Today we hear the news the westside has been waiting for - setnets are going in the water - and take a trip from Kachemak Bay to Bristol Bay.Excited to…
The Department of Natural Resources is recommending that Bristol Bay setnet fishermen protect the right to fish their sites by getting a shore-fishery…
The staking period for shore fishery leases in the State of Alaska is now open through the middle of October. KDLG's Mike Mason explains how the program…
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is trying to clear up some confusion about a proposal approved at the December Board of Fisheries meeting. KDLG's…
The Nushagak Fish and Game Advisory Committee has finalized their comments on the setnet permit stacking proposal for Bristol Bay that will be taken up at…