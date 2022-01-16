-
Governor Sean Parnell held a press conference with state officials (today) Thursday to discuss the state’s Ebola preparedness plan. Parnell was joined in…
-
Last week the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals struck down same-sex marriage bans in Nevada and Idaho. Because of that ruling, US District Court Judge…
-
Governor Sean Parnell spoke at the Chugiak-Eagle River Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday to sign several bills.Legislation to increase transparency in…
-
Recent poll numbers place Governor Sean Parnell well ahead of his rivals in the gubernatorial election. KDLG’s Chase Cavanaugh has more on the numbers. A…
-
KDLG is happy to provide our listeners LIVE coverage of Governor Sean Parnell's "State of the State" address tonight. Coverage will start at 7:00pm,…