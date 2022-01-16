-
Dillingham's March for Science aimed to show the importance of science in the community.Despite gray, chilly weather, about thirty people turned out for…
-
The WAISC forum drew experts to Dillingham to present on a wide range of topics of interest to Western Alaskans. We asked a few of them to pitch us their…
-
When you catch a salmon in the bay, how do you know where it hatched? New research tells where Nushagak Chinook salmon were born and raised.New research…
-
A state-of the art research vessel is now being operated by the University of Alaska-Fairbanks. KDLG’s Chase Cavanaugh has more. The National Science…
-
The Alaska Native Science and Engineering Program is bringing over 100 students from all over the state to the University of Alaska Anchorage for a…
-
New research seeks to better understand the micronutrients that are essential for aquatic ecosystems. Salmon are known to be a big source of the…