-
Public health staff in Dillingham say case counts may be steadying because people are generally following health and safety guidelines after travel -- but…
-
The people who have tested positive are all currently in 10-day isolation periods, Dillingham Public Health said Friday. There are 35 active cases of…
-
Health organizations around Bristol Bay started to roll out the vaccine at the end of last year; in most communities, you can now get the vaccine if you…
-
Dillingham's clinic Saturday was the first since the Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation opened vaccinations to anyone over the age of 18. The Dillingham…
-
Because of increased participation, the public health clinic ran out of the flu vaccine during its emergency preparedness drill in Dillingham.It’s a rainy…
-
Alaska has seen a spike of reported cases of flu since the beginning of September, reports the State of Alaska Section of Epidemiology.Health officials up…
-
How would Dillingham respond to the threat of a pandemic virus or anthrax? Health care providers, city leaders, and local organizations are getting…
-
Combating Alaska’s disproportionately high STD rates are a big focus of the state’s epidemiologists. But the state is struggling with other persistent…