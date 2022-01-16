-
Peter Pan set an initial base price of $1.10 in June, before fishing began. The company upped the price to $1.25 to stay competitive with other…
It’s the first time in over two decades that a processor has told its fishermen what they would make before the season starts. No other company has set…
The company announced a base price of $1.10. This is the first time in at least 25 years that a Bristol Bay processor has announced its base price this…
Fishermen around the state are gearing up for the summer season. Pre-season prices were sky-high for salmon from early fisheries like Copper River, and…
One of the largest seafood companies in the world has sold Peter Pan Seafoods to three buyers. The sale comes after years of struggle for the seafood…
Four Alaska salmon processors are trying a new tactic for getting the blue Marine Stewardship Council sustainability label on their fish.DILLINGHAM:…
An annual program which donates salmon to area schools and organizations in Southwest Alaska held a special send off event on Thursday. KDLG’s Luke…