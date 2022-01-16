-
The Nushagak has apportionment, and its run is picking up. The Wood River run is coming along. Down on the Alaska Peninsula, the early Chignik run is off…
-
Nushagak saw a big jump in its daily counts yesterday. The Wood River and Egegik towers started counting today. Kings are just starting to hit Dillingham…
-
A star and planet in the constellation Cassiopeia are about to be named. A Dillingham woman is a semi-finalist to name the celestial bodies after the…
-
A new salmon derby on the Nushagak River this week raised $100,000 to help Bristol Bay Native Corporation shareholders pursue higher education and to fund…
-
Fishermen faced blustery bouts of rain Tuesday at Dillingham’s small boat harbor, but that’s not dampening their enthusiasm for Wednesday's commercial…
-
Ever wonder how biologists and fishery managers estimate how many of each salmon species are escaping upstream? Here's your answer!Commercial fishermen in…
-
Record-low Chinook returns mean Juneau, Petersburg and Wrangell all canceled their king salmon derbies this spring. However, Bristol Bay doesn’t have that…
-
Dr. Mikhail Malakhov and his team will paddle up the Wood River and portage into the Kuskokwim drainage.Next week a group of Russian adventurers led by…
-
Low water levels on the Nushagak are preventing barges from taking fuel and other supplies to villages up river.The Nushagak River continues to run very…
-
About a quarter of next summer's Bristol Bay sockeye run is expected to return to the Nushagak District, but a high proportion of Wood River fish could…