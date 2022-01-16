Nushagak Commercial Fishing District

-
Set netters and drifters in the Nushagak section had their first opener today. Wood River escapement has passed the 100,000-fish floor for commercial…
-
Every season comes with its big fish stories, but Dillingham's Allison O’Brien told KDLG’s Austin Fast about a different kind of big catch that altogether…
-
Many Bristol Bay salmon processors give bonuses to fishermen who can chill the fish sitting in their boat’s hold. That’s not so easy, though, when ice is…
-
Bristol Bay’s salmon run surpassed its preseason forecast Wednesday and hit 54.9 million on Thursday. How much longer will this incredible run keep…
-
Mud is the tie that binds all set netters together, but some are better than others at traipsing through the gloop. We found three fishermen who couldn’t…
-
Another record falls for the Nushagak district: Total run blew past last year's record of 20.27 million on Monday. What's more, Wood River escapement…
-
Not to sound like a broken record, but 2018 seems to be all about breaking records in Bristol Bay. The Nushagak District just hit an all-time best harvest…
-
The Nushagak District has been harvesting about 1 million fish every day for a week now, so what happens when you inexplicably miss out on that bounty?…
-
Every couple of days during salmon season, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game reports how many sockeye from each age class are returning to Bristol…
-
Salmon usually pass through many hands on their way from ocean waves to the table, but not for Christopher Wang of San Francisco. He’s a deckhand on the…