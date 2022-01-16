-
Around 900 names were submitted for the contest and a little over 2,600 votes were cast. Nushagak and Mulchatna received just over 25% of the votes,…
-
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is still finalizing a plan to for the most recent cut to its budget, but Bristol Bay shouldn’t see too many more…
-
Chinook salmon returning to ten Alaska rivers - including the Nushagak - are smaller and younger than they were just three decades ago, according to a…
-
Another processor has started buying pinks and silvers as the Nushagak District opens to continuous fishing on Tuesday. KDLG’s Luke Brummer has the…
-
Commercial Fishing for coho salmon in the Nushagak district is set to open at 9 a.m. Thursday and Togiak Seafoods will be buying. General Manager Voita…
-
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has waived the transfer restriction into the Nushagak District. KDLG’s Mike Mason has the story.
-
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game counted another 790 king salmon in the Nushagak River on Wednesday to push the total escapement to just over 5000.…